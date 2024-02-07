Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Clearfield in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLFD. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
Clearfield Price Performance
CLFD stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $433.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Clearfield by 10.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 48.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 24.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Clearfield by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearfield
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.