CIBC Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $69.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 690,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

