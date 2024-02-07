CIBC Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Raymond James set a C$137.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.08.

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$84.08. 96,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,807. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$100.23.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

