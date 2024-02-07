CIBC Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$5.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OGC. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

OceanaGold Stock Down 0.4 %

About OceanaGold

TSE:OGC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.66. 253,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.38.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

