CIBC Boosts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $18.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EGO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 410,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,824 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

