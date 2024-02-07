Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

CB traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $246.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,874. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.