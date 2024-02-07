Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,400.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,352.81.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $226.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,714.21. 343,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,524. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,717.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,300.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,068.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.