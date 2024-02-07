Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $157.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,645.00. 191,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,767. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,300.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,068.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,667.62.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 443.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 58,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,327.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.