Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.21. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

