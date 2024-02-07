Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $367.94 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,883 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of FedEx worth $367,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $1,828,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $263,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 175,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,781. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

