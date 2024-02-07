Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $333.15 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,447 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $333,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 368,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

