Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

