Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

