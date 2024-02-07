Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $84.88

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.88 and traded as low as $84.10. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 47 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $490.44 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

