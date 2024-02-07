Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
TAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.
Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
