Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after buying an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

