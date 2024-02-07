Capri (CPRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capri Stock Down 0.9 %

CPRI stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

