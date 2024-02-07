Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Purchases 875 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £175 ($219.38).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Tim Weller purchased 838 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £175.98 ($220.61).
Capita Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 18.11 ($0.23) on Wednesday. Capita plc has a one year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.40. The stock has a market cap of £307.87 million, a P/E ratio of -932.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86.
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
