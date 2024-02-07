Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target to $28.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $502.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

About Kimball Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Featured Stories

