California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Up 6.9%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.25. 247,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 495,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Get California Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on California Resources

California Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.