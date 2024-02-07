California BanCorp Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for California BanCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of CALB opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $63,279.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $495,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

