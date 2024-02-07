Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cadence Design Systems traded as high as $302.15 and last traded at $301.33, with a volume of 324555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.80.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $18,960,423. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 615,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.44.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

