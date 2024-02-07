Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $292.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.44. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $183.26 and a 12 month high of $301.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after buying an additional 158,031 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $18,960,423. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

