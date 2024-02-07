Burney Co. Sells 1,926 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,209,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,784,000 after acquiring an additional 180,393 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $715,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

EPRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 124,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,248. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.