Brokers Set Expectations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

