Brokers Issue Forecasts for LCI Industries’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

LCII has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

