Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $67,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR opened at $198.85 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,934. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

