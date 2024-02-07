Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $27.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,250.33. 1,182,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,604. The company has a market cap of $585.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $957.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

