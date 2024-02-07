Bristol-Myers Squibb to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.21. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.7 %

BMY stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

