BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.50.

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BP

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,114. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 32.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 349,766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in BP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.