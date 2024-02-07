BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. 7,115,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,993,878. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile



BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

