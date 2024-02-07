Boyd Gaming (BYD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

