Boyd Gaming (BYD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of BYD opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BYD
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Gaming
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.