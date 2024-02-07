Bombardier (BDRBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th.

Bombardier Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. Bombardier has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $55.25.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.