Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.