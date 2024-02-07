Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bitfarms in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

