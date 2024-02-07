Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $43,378.17

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,378.17 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $851.13 billion and approximately $934.49 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.49 or 0.00547487 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00165892 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00018743 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,621,168 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
