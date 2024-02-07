Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 65,089 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,089 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,085,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

