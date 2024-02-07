Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 33,756 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,756 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 4,689,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,700,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

