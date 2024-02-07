Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 17,576 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 696,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

