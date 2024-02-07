Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,138. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

