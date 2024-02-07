Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,478 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.3% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 462.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 158,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

