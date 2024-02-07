Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.57. 1,694,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,946. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

