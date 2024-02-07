Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.65. 2,969,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,128. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

