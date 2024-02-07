Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after buying an additional 670,102 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after buying an additional 69,759 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

GDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 8,652,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,840,975. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

