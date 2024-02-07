Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,821,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PKG traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $164.81. The company had a trading volume of 334,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,160. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

