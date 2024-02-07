Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 800,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

