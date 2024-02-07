Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 870 ($10.91) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods stock remained flat at GBX 590 ($7.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,260. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 609.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 586.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,933.33, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

