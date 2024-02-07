Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,878.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,878 ($36.08) and last traded at GBX 2,812 ($35.25), with a volume of 63316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,754 ($34.52).

Bellway Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,582.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,329.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Bellway

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 1,131 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,638 ($33.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,402.26). 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

