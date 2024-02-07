Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Raised by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $240.67. 596,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

