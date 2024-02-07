BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.
TSE BCE opened at C$53.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.09. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.61%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
