BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

BCE Stock Performance

TSE BCE opened at C$53.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.09. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.17.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

